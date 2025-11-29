CM Saini launches ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Rail Passenger-Sampark Abhiyan’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the path to realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047 lies firmly in embracing the Vocal for Local initiative.

He said that this goal can be achieved only through the extensive use of domestically manufactured goods and the promotion of local industries.

The Chief Minister on Friday launched the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rail Passenger Connect Campaign at Chandigarh Railway Station.

Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav and Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu were also present on the occasion.

The campaign is a significant effort to take PM Modi’s call for a developed India by 2047 and the Vocal for Local message to the public.

As part of the initiative, the Chief Minister personally visited the station platform and interacted with passengers, distributing informational leaflets on Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Later, while speaking to media persons, the Chief Minister said that in 2014, India ranked as the world’s 12th-13th largest economy. Under PM Modi’s leadership, he said, India has risen to become the world’s fourth largest economic power in just 11 years.

He expressed confidence that by using local products, boosting domestic production, and adopting a model of self-reliance, India will soon emerge as the world’s third-largest economy.