CM Saini lambasts Cong, touts Modi’s governance

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister and State President Nayab Singh Saini came down heavily on Congress during the Vijay Sankalp rally in Mullana, Ambala on Monday. He stated that Congress had engaged in vote-bank politics, while Prime Minister Modi is working for the country’s development. Saini asserted that Congress had deprived the poor of their rights, leading its leaders to now make false promises.



In his attack on Congress, Saini mentioned that during the Congress rule, the country faced insults, with stone-pelters targeting soldiers, while the Congress government remained passive. He highlighted Prime Minister Modi’s efforts to ensure respect for soldiers across the nation. Saini addressed the Vijay Sankalp rally in Mullana on Monday, where Cabinet Minister Aseem Goyal and BJP candidate Banto Kataria also spoke. Saini urged people to vote for Banto Katari on May 25, ensuring a significant victory. He praised late Kataria’s dedication to Ambala’s development, expressing confidence that Banti Kataria would continue his work and represent their voices in the Lok Sabha.

Saini emphasized that the opposition’s election campaign relies on propaganda due to a lack of substantial arguments. He criticized the Congress, which ruled for 55 years, for resorting to guarantees.