CM Saini interacts with healthcare sector representatives in Faridabad

Chandigarh: The series of pre-Budget consultation meetings for the state’s general Budget for the financial year 2026–27, being held under the chairmanship of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, is continuing.

As part of this, the Chief Minister on Friday held an interaction with representatives and officials of the healthcare sector during the second session of the meeting organised at Surajkund in Faridabad.

Extending New Year greetings to the participants, he said the meeting is a strong platform to shape the future of the healthcare sector in the state. At the outset of the

session, he paid tributes to Raja Nahar Singh on his martyrdom day.

Present at the meeting were Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel, Health minister Arti Singh Rao, Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Rajesh Nagar, former Minister and

Ballabgarh MLA Mool Chand Sharma, Badkhal MLA Dhanesh Adlakha, NIT MLA Satish Fagna, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar, along with senior officers of the state government.

Meanwhile, adopting a strict stance on the law and order situation in the state Chief Minister Saini made it clear that negligence in controlling crime will not be tolerated at any level.

The Chief Minister said that in police station areas where crime is not brought under effective control, accountability of the concerned officers will be fixed and, if required, stringent action such as demotion will also be taken against them.