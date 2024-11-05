CM Saini inaugurates ‘Third Panchkula Book Fair’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated the ‘Third Panchkula Book Fair’ being organised at Indradhanush Auditorium, Sector-5 in Panchkula today.

On this occasion, he also inaugurated Sardar Patel libraries built in village Arunai, district Kurukshetra, village Bara, district Karnal and village Madana Kalan, district Jhajjar through video conferencing. He also went around the Book Fair and released several books.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that our culture and heritage are available in the books. Darkness of life can be dispelled only with the light of knowledge. The purpose of this book fair is also to enhance our knowledge. He said that the Prime Minister has said that where there is darkness, it is not forbidden to light a lamp. If we read even one book today, that one book will light a lamp.

Saini said that the Fair features thousands of books in various languages. Observing the large crowd gathered, he underlined the significance of books in our lives. “Anyone with an interest in a particular subject can find valuable knowledge in the wide selection available at this fair,” he added.