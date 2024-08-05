CM Saini inaugurates Raahgiri programme by riding a bicycle

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini said that the Raahgiri programme promotes the spirit of love and brotherhood among the people as well as provides a platform to the children to showcase their talent through various activities.



The chief minister praised the initiative, highlighting that such programs

promote physical health and rejuvenate individuals, thereby accelerating overall development.

Saini was addressing thousands of children, youth, sportspersons and dignitaries, as the chief guest in the Raahgiri programme organised in Panchkula on Sunday.