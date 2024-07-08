CM Saini inaugurates orphanage and old age home in Panipat

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated a 400-bed orphanage and old age home in Sondhapur village in district Panipat. He also announced Rs. 21 lakh from his discretionary fund to the Panipat branch of ‘Jan Sewa Sansthan’, Rohtak.



While speaking on this occasion, he said that this orphanage and old age home will play a crucial role in helping the needy and the helpless. He said that such institutions inspire others who work for the service of those in need.

Nayab Singh Saini further said that saints and great personalities hold a significant place in the nation’s development and they will always prove to be inspiring for service. He praised the sacred work done by the institution and said that in addition to the government, society is always ready to promote such noble work and the welfare of the people.

The Chief Minister said that numerous schemes have been implemented by the state government for the upliftment of the elderly, which are currently benefiting them. He said that the increase in pensions has honoured the elderly. Senior citizens who do not have shelter will benefit from this Old Age and Orphanage home, he added.

The Chief Minister also visited the old age home and also enquired about the well-being of the elderly and orphans.