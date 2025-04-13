CM Saini inaugurates annual fair of Kashyap Rajput Punjabi Welfare Society

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday attended the 50th annual fair organised by Kashyap Rajput Punjabi Welfare Society and All India Kashyap Rajput Sabha in Devinagar, Ambala city, as the chief guest.

On this occasion, he visited the temple located here and received blessings.

Former Minister of State Aseem Goel, Mayor Shailja Sachdeva, Indri MLA Ram Kumar Kashyap and BJP District President Mandeep Rana were also present.

The Chief Minister congratulated the devotees on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and said that today is a day of great pride.

Kashyap Rajput Punjabi Welfare Society organises an annual fair and Jagran of Maa Bhagwati here every year, in which he gets a chance to come and on this occasion he also gets an opportunity to bow his head at the feet of Maa and Maharishi Kashyap.

He also congratulated the organisers for organising the 50th annual fair.

The Chief Minister said that Maharishi Kashyap is one of the Sapta Rishis and every year the annual fair as well as Mata Ka Jagran is organised here by Kashyap Rajput Punjabi Welfare Society and All India Kashyap Rajput Sabha in which devotees from all over India come and receive blessings.