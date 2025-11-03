CM Saini inaugurates 27th Haryana State Sports Festival

Gurugram: Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated the 27th Haryana State Sports Festival here on Sunday, and said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the world now views India as an emerging sports power, in which the state has a decisive role.

The festival has been organised under the aegis of the Haryana Olympic Association at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said strong sports infrastructure and player-friendly facilities are together creating a new chapter in history.

Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the world now views India as an emerging sports power in which Haryana has a decisive role, Saini added.

The event was graced by Indian Olympic Association President and parliamentarian P T Usha, Haryana Olympic Association President Capt. Jasvinder Meenu Beniwal, and several award-winning athletes from the state.

After paying floral tribute to Major Dhyan Chand’s statue and lighting the ceremonial lamp, Chief Minister Saini said the festival, being held under theme ‘Mitti se Medal tak’ (from the grassroots to the podium), is a pledge to identify, nurture, and polish talents from every village, city, and sports ground, and take them to the global stage.

He said the Haryana State Games are not just a competition, but a test of skill, courage, and determination. Saini said that to ensure secure employment for outstanding sportspersons, the government has formulated the “Haryana Outstanding Sportsperson Service Rules, 2021,” under which 550 new posts have been created in the Sports department.