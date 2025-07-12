CM Saini holds review meet of PM-KUSUM scheme

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed officials to connect all tube wells in the agricultural sector in the state to solar energy in a phased manner.

The Chief Minister gave these instructions while chairing a review meeting organised under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) in Chandigarh on Friday. Energy Minister Anil Vij was also present in the meeting.

The Chief Minister said the Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL) should identify five acre places for solarisation of at least two agricultural feeders in every district, where solar panels can be installed and electricity can be supplied to agricultural tube wells from solar power.

The CM suggested to officials that a solar power plant should be installed on about 300 acres of land of Ganni Kheda Gram Panchayat near the 220 KV substation located in Raiwali village of Panchkula district. This plant will make it possible to supply solar energy to all agricultural tube wells of the district. Also, solar panels should be installed on vacant land at places like colleges, Deputy Commissioner’s office, Pinjore fruit and vegetable market terminus and bus stand in Panchkula district.