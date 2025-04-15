CM Saini holds meeting of administrative officials after Modi’s Yamunanagar event

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini help a meeting immediately after the Yamunanagar programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,

The Chief Minister chaired a meeting with administrative officials at the Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh. He gave strict instructions that all the roads across the state should be repaired by June 15 so that common people do not face any kind of inconvenience.

While giving instructions, he said that the officers should run a special campaign and ensure that all the processes are completed soon by issuing short-term tenders regarding the improvement of roads so that the work of their repair can be completed before the upcoming monsoon. While giving instructions, he said that the Deputy Commissioners should conduct a survey and ensure that the roads are renovated before the monsoon season so that no road remains in bad condition after June 15.

The Chief Minister gave clear instructions that no laxity will be tolerated in terms of quality in infrastructure projects. Special attention should be paid to the quality of every work. Every project should be completed in a timely manner and any kind of negligence will not be tolerated.

He said special repair work of all the roads under Public Works, Urban Local Bodies, Haryana Urban Development Authority, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board and the concerned Metropolitan Development Authority, Panchayati Raj and District Council should be completed as soon as possible.

He said for the roads whose defect liability period has not ended, it should ensure that those are repaired by the same contractor.