CM Saini holds a meeting with British Columbia delegation

CHANDIGARH: Underscoring Haryana’s growing global engagement and its commitment to forging meaningful international partnerships, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday held a meeting with a high-level delegation from British Columbia, Canada, led by Premier David Eby. The interaction focused on exploring opportunities for collaboration across key sectors and strengthening State–Province level cooperation between Haryana and British Columbia. Chief Principal Secretary to the CM Rajesh Khullar and Commissioner and Secretary, Foreign Cooperation Department, Amneet P Kumar were also present during the meeting.

Welcoming the delegation, the Chief Minister said the Haryana government attaches great importance to State–Province partnerships, which play a vital role in deepening India–Canada relations and strengthening economic, technological and people-to-people ties. Meanwhile, in a significant step towards inclusive and people-centric governance, CM Saini on Saturday digitally released substantial financial assistance under multiple flagship welfare schemes.