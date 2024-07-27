CM Saini hails state athletes for 2024 Paris Olympics

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini congratulated players from Haryana and across India participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics. He expressed confidence in their abilities and hoped for their success, bringing honour to India. Saini highlighted that Haryana, with two per cent of India's population, contributes 22 per cent of the players, reflecting state pride. He praised the dedication and perseverance of athletes, acknowledging the physical and mental challenges

they face.