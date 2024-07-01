CM Saini grants benefits exceeding Rs 100 crores to over 83K beneficiaries

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini stated that the double-engine government of the Centre and Haryana is genuinely pro-poor government and is continuously working towards economically empowering and strengthening the poor. During the Congress government, the poor had to run from pillar to post to avail benefits of schemes, and middlemen and commission agents had a free run.



However, in his government, there are no middlemen, no cuts, no commissions, and no need to run for any recommendations. The benefits of the schemes are directly reaching the accounts of the poor.

Saini was addressing a state-level programme under the Social Security Pension, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Awas Navinikarn Yojna, and Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana held at the Panipat Anaj Mandi as the chief guest.

The government has provided benefits to the tune of more than Rs. 100.68 crores to 83,633 beneficiaries under three ambitious schemes. Under the Social Security Pension Scheme, Rs. 22.59 crores have been disbursed as pensions to 75,330 new beneficiaries. Similarly, under Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Awas Navinikarn Yojna, Rs. 15.09 crores have been allocated to 2003 beneficiaries for house repairs.