CM Saini discusses farmers’ issues with Union minister Pralhad Joshi

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday held a meeting with Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution minister Pralhad Joshi to discuss key issues concerning farmers’ interests and crop procurement.

During the meeting held in the national capital, the CM requested the Central government to allow early commencement of the upcoming crop procurement in Haryana, prior to the scheduled date of October 1, so that farmers can sell their produce without inconvenience. The Central government has accepted this request, an official statement said here. In addition, the Centre approved an increase in Haryana’s warehouse storage capacity to 30 lakh metric tonnes under the Private Entrepreneurs Guarantee (PEG) scheme.

The state also received an assurance for the early release of Rs 6,200 crore pending dues for wheat and rice procured for the Central pool.