CM Saini directs to strengthen drug campaign

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini issued clear directives to strengthen the campaign against drug abuse, stating that police officers and staff in areas where commendable work is being carried out will be recognised and honoured.

The Chief Minister also said that strict action will be taken wherever negligence or laxity is observed. He added that the impact of action taken against negligent officials should be clearly visible, sending a strong message that those performing exemplary work against drug abuse will be rewarded, while strict measures will be taken in areas where drug abuse persists.

He directed that villages declared drug-free be regularly re-evaluated and that the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau’s presence be strengthened in border areas. He also instructed that experts be included in the teams to ensure effective control over the drug supply.

The CM called on all concerned departments to intensify the joint campaign against drugs, focusing equally on enforcement, de-addiction, and awareness, and to actively involve Panchayats as partners in the effort.

Nayab Singh Saini said that the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau, in coordination with other relevant departments, should launch a comprehensive campaign to ensure the thorough screening of youth affected by drug addiction.