CM Saini directs to organise annual ‘Job Fairs’ in all Universities and Colleges

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed that all universities in the state establish strong coordination with industries and ensure the annual organisation of job fairs in universities and colleges to enhance employment opportunities for the youth.

He said that Haryana is emerging as a major industrial hub, attracting numerous multinational companies to set up operations. In this context, universities and colleges must play a proactive role in ensuring that students directly benefit from this industrial growth. He said that the government’s objective is to empower students to become self-reliant by securing employment opportunities during the course of their education.

The Chief Minister made these remarks while chairing a review meeting of the Higher Education Department in Panchkula today. The Vice Chancellors of all state universities were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the implementation status of the announcements made in the current financial year’s budget to promote higher education. He directed that all such announcements be executed within the stipulated timelines so that students and academic institutions can benefit at the earliest.

He also instructed the Vice Chancellors to strengthen and fully operationalise their respective placement cells, enabling students to access employment opportunities at the institutional level. Additionally, he called for the compilation of data regarding students employed abroad, have launched startups, or achieved notable success in various fields. This data should be compiled into a centralised dashboard, which would aid in future planning and policymaking.