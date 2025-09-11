CM Saini directs timely completion of projects worth over Rs 100 crore

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini directed officers to ensure that ongoing mega projects in the state are completed within the stipulated timeframe and that the concerned Administrative Secretaries personally monitor them.

He made it clear that there will be no compromise with quality in the implementation of these projects.

The Chief Minister was presiding over a review meeting here today regarding the progress of projects costing more than Rs 100 crore in the state. The meeting reviewed major projects of the Medical Education & Research Department and the Irrigation & Water Resources Department.

During the meeting, it was informed that big projects are being implemented by the Irrigation & Water Resources Department to promote water conservation, ensure adequate supply of water, and improve irrigation efficiency.

A new parallel line channel (PLC) from Dadupur to Hamida Head and modernisation of the WJC is being carried out.

The objective of this project is to reduce seepage losses from Hathnikund Barrage during the non-monsoon period. So far, more than 80 per cent of the work has been completed.

In addition, the reconstruction of the augmentation canal up to WJC Branch (75.25 km) is being undertaken at a cost of Rs. 383 crore.