CM Saini directs Deputy Commissioners to remain alert amid rains & floods

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has taken serious note of the heavy rains in hilly areas and the resulting floods. He has directed all Deputy Commissioners to remain extra vigilant and ensure complete safety of life and property.

The Chief Minister said that people living in low-lying areas must be alerted immediately, and the district administration should keep a constant watch on the situation.

The Chief Minister instructed all Deputy Commissioners to survey the areas along rivers in their jurisdiction and prepare a concrete action plan in advance for villages, settlements, and colonies located near riverbanks. He stressed that adequate arrangements at the district level should be made to deal with any emergency and to prevent untoward incidents.

Saini said that if any area is inundated, relief and rescue operations must begin without delay. Affected people should be shifted to safe locations and provided with all necessary facilities.

He also directed that sufficient food, clean drinking water, medicines, and other essential items be pre-arranged in relief camps to avoid inconvenience during emergencies.

The Chief Minister further instructed that people in areas facing waterlogging must be relocated to safe places immediately. He directed district officials to work in close coordination with all concerned departments including Police, Health, Revenue, Municipal Bodies, and Disaster Management Authority to ensure prompt action in case of any emergency. It is the responsibility of the administration to ensure that there is no loss of life or property under any circumstances, he added.