CM Saini dedicates development projects worth over Rs 55 cr to people of Panchkula

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development works worth over Rs 55.38 crore. These included inauguration of a newly constructed bridge over Ghaggar River, built at a cost of Rs 50 crore. Additionally, he also laid the foundation stone for two dispensary buildings in Sector 28 and 31 with estimated cost of Rs 4.64 crore and Gram Sachivalaya in village Kanauli, Barwala at a cost of Rs 74.38 lakh. Furthermore, CM Saini announced to give Rs 5 crore for development works in various villages under Panchkula constituency. Saini stated that the projects inaugurated and foundation stones laid today will serve as a milestone in transforming Panchkula into not just a smart city, but also a cleaner, healthier, and more livable city.