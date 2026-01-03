CM Saini commends timely resolution of complaints

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed all Deputy Commissioners to ensure that information regarding ‘Samadhan Shivir’ is widely and effectively communicated to the general public through various means.

He emphasised that citizens should be clearly informed about the dates and timings of the shivirs so that they can register their grievances and seek timely redressal.

The Chief Minister issued these directions while chairing the state-level review meeting of ‘Samadhan Shivir’ on Friday with all the Deputy Commissioners through video conferencing.

Saini further directed that complaints received during ‘Samadhan Shivir’ should be forwarded by the Deputy Commissioners with their clear and specific remarks. He also directed that no complaint should be disposed off or closed at the district level until its complete resolution is ensured.

Reviewing the progress, it was informed that a total of 17,699 complaints have been resolved during the past six months, from July 2025 to December 2025 during the ‘Samadhan Shivirs’. It was further informed that Samadhan Shivir are being organised every Monday and Thursday from 10 am to 12 noon in the offices of all Deputy Commissioners and Sub-Divisional Officers (Civil) across the state. During these Shivir, citizens can directly submit their grievances.

The Chief Minister directed that all complaints received in Samadhan Shivirs must be resolved within a stipulated timeframe.