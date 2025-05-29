CM Saini: Cleanliness campaign to gain momentum in Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday launched a real-time tracking portal and mobile App of

door-to-door garbage collection vehicles to further accelerate the cleanliness drive and bring more transparency to the Urban Local Bodies Department.

With this digital initiative, accurate information about vehicles and manpower involved in garbage collection in municipal corporations, municipalities, and municipal councils will be available online based on live location.

Every citizen will be able to track garbage collection vehicles operating in their area. This move will also ensure regular garbage pickup from every household. Currently, 37 ULBs are live on this portal.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister chaired an important meeting with District Municipal Commissioners (DMCs) and Commissioners Municipal Corporation (CMCs) on Wednesday. Urban Local Bodies minister, Vipul Goel was also present.

Various ongoing projects under the Urban Local Bodies Department were reviewed during the meeting.

Issuing strict directives on legacy waste in cities, the Chief Minister emphasised that special attention should be paid to cleanliness.

No heaps of garbage should be visible in any city. The government’s goal is to make cities clean. Therefore, all officials must work responsibly. Cleanliness is our first priority, he said.