CM Saini chairs meeting over delegation’s Kenya visit

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on late Wednesday evening chaired a key meeting to review the report of the Haryana delegation that recently visited Kenya.

The meeting included a detailed discussion on potential areas of agricultural investment and global collaboration. Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister, Shyam Singh Rana and Ganaur MLA Devender Kadyan were also remained present on this occasion.

The Chief Minister directed the officers concerned to accelerate practical cooperation in the agriculture sector with the Government of Kenya. He directed the preparation of a concrete proposal for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enable Haryana’s farmers to undertake cultivation on nearly 1 lakh hectares of land in Kenya.

The Chief Minister noted that many agricultural products from Haryana are already being exported to Kenya, and future cooperation in production, processing, import-export, and investment should be further strengthened.

Saini further directed the officers of Foreign Cooperation and the Agriculture departments to jointly prepare an action plan ensuring that farmers interested in overseas agricultural ventures receive comprehensive technical, horticultural, and agricultural assistance in a coordinated manner. He emphasised that agricultural universities should also be involved as partner institutions to provide farmers with the required guidance and support.

The Chief Minister said that Kenya’s climate and soil conditions are favourable for Indian agriculture, allowing Haryana’s farmers to leverage their expertise abroad. He stated that this initiative would not only enhance Haryana’s global agricultural identity but also open up new economic opportunities for the state’s farmers.

The CM said that the Haryana government aims to make the state’s agriculture sector globally competitive. He added that the Kenya visit would open new international avenues for farmers, agricultural experts, and entrepreneurs of Haryana.