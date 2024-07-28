CM Saini chairs HPPC, DHPPC meeting, takes several key decisions

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini chaired the High Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) held on Saturday. Cabinet Ministers Kanwar Pal, Mool Chand Sharma, Ranjit Singh, JP Dalal, Dr. Banwari Lal, Minister of State, Seema Trikha, Mahipal Dhanda, and Aseem Goyal Naneola were also available.



Several key decisions were taken in the meeting. A total of 31 agendas were presented in the meeting, covering agriculture and farmers’ welfare, animal husbandry and dairy, food supply and consumer affairs, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited, ‘Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam’, public health engineering, higher education, secondary education, development and panchayat, transport department, and police. Out of these, 27 agendas were approved.

An approval of approximately Rs.1,000 crore was given for the purchase of pipes to strengthen the drinking water supply, particularly in rural areas.

Additionally, for the promotion of science education in schools, new equipment will soon be installed in the biology and chemistry labs of 729 cluster schools. For this, an approval of approximately Rs. 30 crore was provided. Similarly, an approval of approximately Rs.10 crore was granted for the purchase of equipment for general science labs.