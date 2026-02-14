CM Saini calls upon entrepreneurs to take maximum benefits

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the India–European Union Free Trade Agreement has opened new avenues of trade for the state. He urged entrepreneurs of Haryana to take maximum advantage of this agreement.



The Chief Minister also announced the establishment of a Haryana–European Union Working Group. He was addressing a meeting of the Haryana European Trade Association in New Delhi on Friday.

Saini said that the emerging economic and strategic cooperation between India and the European Union is not merely a trade agreement. It represents a bridge of trust, partnership and shared future between civilisations rooted in strong democratic traditions and visionary development journeys.

He described the agreement as a historic chapter that will elevate relations to new heights. The European Union, comprising 27 countries, is a vast and prosperous market known for its high quality standards and purchasing power. Through this landmark agreement, the doors of Europe are now fully open to products from Haryana and India. For enterprises, farmers and youth of the state, this is not just a new market but an ocean of opportunities.

He said the India–EU agreement will increase demand for Indian expertise in sectors such as IT services, data science and supply chain management in Europe, generating millions of high-skilled employment opportunities. For farmers, he described the agreement as a new ray of hope, as fruits, vegetables and processed food products from Haryana will now directly reach major European markets.

Meanwhile, attacking theOpposition, CM Saini said that while the Congress ruled the country for 55 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed the nation’s image in just 11 years of governance.

He said the Congress is not even fulfilling the role of a responsible opposition and should learn from the life of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee to understand what the role of an Opposition should be.

Saini was addressing the media at Haryana Bhawan in Delhi on Friday.