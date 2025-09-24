CM Saini attends closing ceremony of 74th All India Police Wrestling Competitions

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday attended the closing ceremony of the 74th All India Police Wrestling Competitions at Madhuban Police Academy as the chief guest.

On this occasion, he said that it is a matter of joy that this competition was organised on the

auspicious day of Navratri. There is a deep connection between sports and the police forces. Sports not only provide good health but also teach team spirit, mutual cooperation, and discipline.

He congratulated all participants and winning players.