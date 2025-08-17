CM Saini announces to include honey under ‘Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, making a major announcement in the interest of farmers, said that on the lines of horticulture crops, honey will also be included in the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana. Along with this, arrangements will be made for honey sales at the Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre at Ramnagar, Kurukshetra. Facilities for storage and quality testing will also be provided there. Soon, a Quality Control Laboratory will be established at a cost of Rs. 20 crore.

In addition, the Ramnagar Institute will be developed into a national-level institute where advanced and scientific research related to beekeeping can be undertaken. The Chief Minister was addressing a state-level workshop on beekeeping organised in Kurukshetra on Saturday. He said that beekeeping is a major source of additional income for farmers and also enhances crop productivity. To realise Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi’s call for a “Sweet Revolution,” Haryana is moving forward at a rapid pace. Saini said that in Ramnagar, Kurukshetra, the country’s first Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre has been established with the cooperation of Israel, where training is being provided to farmers.