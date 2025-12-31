CM Saini announces multiple development projects for Gurugram

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said today, Gurugram has become not only the pride of Haryana but also the engine of India’s economic progress. Haryana is moving rapidly on the path of development, which is the result of the strong leadership of the ‘double-engine’ government with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and the state government in Haryana.

The Chief Minister said the objective of the government is to ensure balanced and inclusive development of the entire Haryana, whether urban or rural, and the government is moving forward with full commitment to this resolve.

The Chief Minister was addressing the Viksit Gurugram Maharally organised in Gurugram on Tuesday on the occasion of the birthday of Gurugram MLA, Mukesh Sharma.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister extended birthday greetings to MLA, Mukesh Sharma and New Year wishes to the people present.

He said that the government fulfils the promises it makes. He stated that out of 217 promises made in the Assembly election manifesto, 54 have been fulfilled within just one year, while work on 163 promises is underway. This is a government of the people. The resolve of the government is “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas”.