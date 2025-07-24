CM Saini announces ambitious target to plant 2.10 crore saplings across state this year

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that the state government has set an ambitious target of planting 2.10 crore saplings across the state this year.

On this occasion, he also appealed to the people of the state to ensure that every family plants at least one tree during this monsoon season.

The Chief Minister said, “With the support of the citizens, I am confident that we will surpass this target once again.”

He said that under the first phase of ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, 1.87 crore saplings have been planted in Haryana, surpassing the target of 1.60 crore saplings.

Chief Minister Saini was addressing at the State–level Van Mahotsav organised in Morni, district Panchkula today.

He also announced that the the plantations initiated by the Forest Department will be geo-tagged and regularly mapped using drones each year.

Their growth will be monitored for up to five years to ensure effective implementation and contribute to increasing the forest cover in Haryana. Since October 2014, about 18 crore saplings have been planted across the state.