CM Saini addresses students at state-level ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday addressed students at the state-level event of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha-2025’, encouraging them to embrace challenges with confidence and determination.

Speaking at the event held at Shaheed Major Anuj Rajput Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Sector-20, Panchkula, he emphasized that overcoming challenges leads to greater success and personal fulfilment.

The Chief Minister also shared his own experiences, highlighting that greater the challenge, the more fulfilling is the journey to overcome it. He also shared key success mantras with students, encouraging them to embrace challenges rather than fear them.

Prior to the programme, the CM paid floral tributes to the statue of Martyr Major Anuj Rajput in the school

premises. On this occasion, the martyr’s father, Kulvansh, and mother, Usha Rohilla, were also present.