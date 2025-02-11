CM Saini: 100 % implementation of new criminal laws by Feb 28 will be ensured

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini held a key meeting on Monday with officers from the Home, Police, Prisons, Prosecution, and Forensic departments regarding ensuring the 100 per cent implementation of three new criminal laws in the state by February 28.

The Chief Minister directed that, alongside structural development, necessary training should be provided to the concerned personnel to effectively enforce these laws on the ground.

He said that, as per the new provisions, police stations should be equipped with high-speed internet facilities, and arrangements should be made for court appearances and testimonies through video conferencing.

Besides this, the officers should also expedite the implementation of measures such as the monitoring of Zero FIR to ensure swift justice for victims.

The Chief Minister directed that arrangements should be made for witness testimonies through video conferencing in coordination with the courts. He also emphasised the need to increase the number of forensic mobile vans in the state. During the meeting, it was informed that presently, 23 mobile forensic science units are operational in the state, and this number will be increased to 40.