CM Sai urges youth to donate blood

Raipur: Chattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has urged the youth to donate blood and save lives on World Blood Donor Day. He stated that every year on June 14, the World Health Organisation and the global community celebrate World Blood Donor Day to encourage blood donation and raise awareness about its importance.

Sai emphasised that blood is extremely essential for life-saving in emergency situations, illnesses, accidents, and childbirth cases. Often, in sudden circumstances, people cannot easily obtain blood. Sai mentioned that everyone should understand the importance of blood donation as a noble act. There is no harm in donating blood. Blood donation is a great donation, and blood donors are invaluable contributors of society and humanity.