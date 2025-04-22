CM Sai to meet textile & steel industry titans in Mumbai

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to participate in two prestigious national events focused on the textile and steel industries in Mumbai on April 23 and 24.

During these events, Chief Minister Sai will present the state’s new industrial policy, investment opportunities, and infrastructure development vision to leading industrialists and policy makers from across the country. Both events will be held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Goregaon.