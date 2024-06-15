CM Sai reviews agri, allied sectors to boost state dev

Raipur: After the end of the model code of conduct, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai initiated a series of department-wise review meetings to expedite development across the state, starting on Thursday. These meetings were held at the chief minister’s residence office. He began by reviewing the activities of the Agriculture Department and its allied sectors, sharing valuable insights from his extensive farming experience.

The chief minister engaged with senior officials from various departments to assess the current status of ongoing projects and welfare schemes. He emphasised the necessity of working with full transparency and promptness to achieve good results. Sai directed officials to take steps to motivate farmers to enhance their productivity. He emphasised the importance of providing timely assistance for traditional farming. He also instructed the officials to educate farmers about modern farming techniques and innovations.

He highlighted the necessity of increasing the income of farmers, livestock farmers, and milk producers.