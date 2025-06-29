CM Sai launches ‘Sampark Smart School in Jashpur

Raipur: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday inaugurated the Sampark Smart School and Smart Block programme at Bagicha High School in Jashpur district’s Kansabel block, marking a significant stride in Chhattisgarh’s educational landscape. The launch saw the distribution of Sampark Smart Kits and televisions to 50 primary schools in Jashpur, aiming to revolutionise learning for young students. Addressing the gathering, CM Sai expressed his delight at the initiation of the ‘Sampark Smart School’ in his native village of Bagicha, where he himself received his primary education from Class 1 to 5.