CM Sai launches ‘Gaudham Yojana’: A new boost to cattle conservation

Raipur: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai launched the ‘Gaudham Yojana’ by inaugurating a Gaudham facility at Lakhassar village in Takhatpur development block of Bilaspur district on March 14, marking a significant step towards strengthening cattle conservation in Chhattisgarh.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister worshipped Gau Mata and inspected the Gaudham premises to review its arrangements and facilities.

During the visit, Chief Minister Sai inspected the arrangements made for the care of stray and destitute cattle, including fodder supply, drinking water facilities and veterinary care.

He also reviewed the grazing land developed for the animals. It is noteworthy that the Gaudham in Lakhassar village has been developed over nearly 25 acres of land, of which 19 acres have been dedicated to the cultivation of green fodder for cattle. The Gaudham is being managed by the Kamdhenu Gaushala Samiti.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister stated that the newly launched ‘Gaudham Yojana’ aims to provide safe shelter to stray cattle, strengthen cattle conservation and contribute to rural economic growth.

He stated that Godhan has always been a key pillar of Chhattisgarh’s rural culture, agricultural system, and village economy, and that the state government is therefore continuously working to protect it.

Sai emphasised that the state government is implementing the Gaudham Yojana in a phased manner across Chhattisgarh to ensure systematic care for stray cattle and to reinforce the tradition of Gau Seva.