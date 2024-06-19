CM Sai joins farmers in paddy sowing ceremony

RAIPUR: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, while managing the responsibilities of Chhattisgarh state, is also adeptly handling his familial duties. In preparation for the onset of the monsoon, Vishnu Deo Sai commenced the farming season by sowing seeds in his farms in village Bagiya on Tuesday. Sai took upon the role of a farmer and sowed paddy seeds with his own hands, thereby upholding tradition.

In Jashpur and Surguja regions, there exists a tradition among farmers where family members join the head of the family in the ritual of sowing paddy seeds. Upholding this tradition, Chief Minister scattered seeds with his hands into the fields, followed by other family members doing the same.The CM was seen in traditional farming attire. He wore a turban, carried a basket of paddy seeds, and performed rituals. It is notable that in Jashpur-Surguja region, this ritual is performed before sowing seeds as a prayer for a prosperous crop. Every farmer in the agrarian state of Chhattisgarh has started the preparations for the farming season.