CM Sai issues stern directives on law & order, narcotics control and road safety

Raipur: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that the image of the police should be such that it instills fear among criminals and a sense of safety among citizens.

The Chief Minister was addressing the Collector–SP Conference held today at the Mantralaya (Mahanadi Bhavan).

The conference reviewed the overall law-and-order situation in the state, narcotics control, road safety, cybercrime prevention, and measures to strengthen administrative coordination.

Present on the occasion were Home minister Vijay Sharma, Chief Secretary Vikas Sheel, Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Pingua, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Subodh Kumar Singh, DGP Arun Dev Gautam and other senior officials.

Chief Minister Sai said that maintaining law and order in districts requires equal coordination between the Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP).

He observed that districts where both officers work in synergy show better outcomes. He cautioned that any negligence in maintaining law and order will be treated as administrative indifference, and stern disciplinary action will follow.

The Chief Minister directed officials to adopt a zero-tolerance policy toward public disorder, knife attacks, murders, and other heinous crimes.

Sai took a firm stance on tackling drug abuse and illegal narcotics trafficking, calling them “the root of all crimes.”

He instructed officers to launch a statewide campaign under NCORD (National Coordination on Drug Control), focusing on border districts and ensuring timely legal action under the NDPS Act.