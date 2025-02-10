CM Sai greets mountaineer Nisha Yadav for conquering Mount Kilimanjaro

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai extended his heartfelt congratulations to Nisha Yadav, the mountaineering prodigy from Chhattisgarh, for hoisting the Indian tricolour atop Mount Kilimanjaro (5,895 meters), the highest peak in Africa. Hailing her feat as a testament to unwavering determination and resilience, he said, “Nisha’s achievement is an inspiration to countless young minds across the country. She has proven that no summit is unattainable with perseverance and dedication.”

CM Sai expressed immense pride in Nisha’s extraordinary success, calling it a historic moment for Chhattisgarh.

“Her journey is a shining example of courage and hard work. Nisha’s success is not just personal—it is a moment of great honour for the entire state. She has raised Chhattisgarh’s flag high on the world stage,” he stated.

He recalled his earlier interaction with Nisha in Bilaspur, where, recognising her unwavering commitment, he had extended financial support of Rs 3.45 lakh to help her achieve her dream.

“Today, as she triumphs over Kilimanjaro and proudly hoists the tricolour, it reinforces the belief that with determination and the right support, any dream can be realised,” he added.

CM Sai underscored the challenges that Nisha faced on her journey.

Born into a modest family in Bilaspur, with her father working as an auto driver, Nisha never allowed financial constraints to weaken her resolve.

Through sheer grit and passion, she carved a niche for herself in mountaineering.