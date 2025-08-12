CM Sai: Expansion of public amenities is our priority

Raipur: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai today inaugurated development works worth Rs 186 crore for Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district.

At a programme held in the premises of Government Lochan Prasad Pandey College in Sarangarh, the Chief Minister inaugurated projects worth Rs 96 crore and performed bhoomipujan for works worth Rs 90 crore.

He also announced various local-level public utility projects worth Rs 13.40 crore from the stage. In his address, CM Sai said that he had served Sarangarh for many years as an MP, and now, as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, he has been working with full dedication and commitment for the past one-and-a-half years to lead the state on the path of development.

He said that the state government is taking concrete steps to fulfil the guarantees given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Paddy is being procured from farmers at the rate of 21 quintals per acre for Rs 3,100 per quintal.