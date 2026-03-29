CM Sai directs officials to monitor fuel, LPG supply

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday directed officials to ensure continuous monitoring of stock and supply of cooking gas and petroleum products, and take strict action against hoarding amid the West Asia conflict.

He said that ensuring timely delivery of essential services to citizens remains the government’s top priority and urged people not to worry.

In a post on X, the chief minister said, “In view of the prevailing situation in West Asia, a review meeting was held today at the Chief Minister’s residence with senior state officials, Commissioners, Inspectors General (IGs), and District Collectors to assess the availability and supply mechanisms of petroleum products, LPG, and essential commodities.”

He said that adequate availability of essential goods, petroleum products, and cooking gas has been ensured across Chhattisgarh.

“The supply chain remains completely smooth and normal, and no shortages of any kind will be allowed to occur,” the CM said.

Officials have been directed to closely monitor stocks and the supply of cooking gas and petroleum products, and to take strict action against hoarding and profiteering, he said.

“Delivering timely services to every citizen of the state remains our utmost priority. The people of the state need not harbor any concerns whatsoever,” he added.