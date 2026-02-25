CM Sai calls FY 2026–27 Budget a roadmap for ‘Sankalp Se Siddhi’

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has described the state Budget for the financial year 2026–27 as a roadmap for “Sankalp Se Siddhi” (Resolution to Realisation), reflecting the government’s firm resolve to achieve comprehensive development, Antyodaya, and build an “Atmanirbhar Chhattisgarh”.

He stated that while the government’s first budget was based on the theme of “GYAN” and the second on “GATI”, this year’s budget has been prepared with “SANKALP” at its core, marking a decisive step towards a developed India and a developed Chhattisgarh.

The CM said the Budget prioritises inclusive development, infrastructure strengthening, investment promotion, creation of skilled human resources, livelihood enhancement and a clear strategy from “policy to outcome”.

It has been designed in line with the vision of PM Narendra Modi for Viksit Bharat 2047, while addressing the specific needs and aspirations of Chhattisgarh.

Sai announced that the government will launch and implement five flagship Chief Minister Missions in mission mode, including CM Infrastructure Mission, CM AI Mission, CM Tourism Development Mission, CM Start-up Mission, and CM Sports Excellence Mission.

Through these initiatives, the State aims to provide a new direction, sharper focus and accelerated momentum to development across sectors.