CM Sai assures help to students in Kyrgyzstan

Raipur: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has spoken to some students from Chhattisgarh studying in Kyrgyzstan following incidents of violence there and assured them of all possible assistance and safe return to India.

As many as 15,000 students from India, including 70 from Chhattisgarh, are pursuing medical and other courses in Kyrgyzstan, officials here said in a release issued on Wednesday night. Last week, India asked its students in Kyrgyzstan capital Bishkek to stay indoors, days after mobs targeted foreigners in the city, triggering concerns over Indian students there.

CM Sai on Wednesday spoke over phone to students Vijay, native of Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district, and Shivani, hailing from Janjgir-Champa district.He enquired about their well-being and asked them to take care of themselves, a public relations department official said.

The CM told them that the Indian government is in constant touch with Kyrgyzstan authorities and the students need not worry.