CM Sai and group captain Shukla successfully launch rocket built by children

Raipur: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, along with Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, successfully launched a rocket built by children from Jashpur by pressing the launch button at a programme held in Rakhi, Nava Raipur, on February 3. Representatives of IDYM informed that this is the first space centre established in any government school in the country. They also stated that the rocket was designed and built by students using cardboard and PVC pipes, showcasing innovation and scientific curiosity at the school level.

It is noteworthy that under Project Antariksh Sangwari, initiated by the Raipur district administration, Chhattisgarh’s first space centre has been established at Government Higher Secondary School, Rakhi, Nava Raipur. The space centre was formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Sai and Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on February 3, who also reviewed its facilities and activities.

The space centre has been developed under the joint initiative of the Raipur district administration, IDYM and the SARDA Group. The facility is equipped with a space-qualified clean room, a student satellite laboratory, a ground station and a mission control centre. Through these advanced facilities, students will gain hands-on experience in satellite design, assembly and testing, as well as practical training in signal reception and data decoding.

On this occasion, Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Guru Khushwant Saheb, Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap, Chairman of the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board Dr Rampratap Singh, MLAs Motilal Sahu, Anuj Sharma and Indra Kumar Sahu, Raipur Collector Dr Gaurav Singh, Municipal Corporation Raipur Commissioner Vishwadeep, IDYM Chairman and Co-founder Ratnesh Mishra, and Head Officer Shiv Singh Bhadoria, along with other officials, were present.