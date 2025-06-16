CM Rekha Gupta vows to end wall defacement, unveils vision for a greener and cleaner Capital

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday pledged strong action against wall defacement in the national Capital, unveiling her broader vision to transform Delhi into a cleaner, greener, and more livable city. Speaking at the launch of a landscaping book, she emphasised the urgent

need for civic discipline and public participation.

“We do not want Delhi’s walls to be stained with unregulated paintings or covered with posters. We cannot allow this to happen,” Gupta said, announcing that stringent orders would soon be issued to curb defacement. “We will not allow anyone to deface our city,” she added firmly.

The Chief Minister was addressing an audience at the Delhi Secretariat during the launch of Basics of Landscaping, authored by Dr. Ajay Kumar Kaushik. The event saw the presence of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, and Delhi Police Special Commissioner Robin Hibu.

Painting a vivid picture of her vision for the Capital, Gupta said she wants to build a “Dilwalon Ki Dilli”, a city where cleanliness, a rejuvenated Yamuna, and widespread greenery define urban life. “I truly want Delhi to become ‘Dilwalon Ki Dilli’. For this, collective effort is essential,”

she said, urging citizens to actively engage in the beautification mission.

Gupta expressed concern over the condition of public spaces, noting that walls across the city were disfigured with posters and unauthorised art. “Delhi’s walls are

currently dirty, plastered with posters and discoloured with unauthorised wall paintings,” she said.

She also took a sharp dig at previous administrations for their lack of commitment to beautification efforts. “The earlier regimes may have emptied Delhi’s treasury, but they failed to sweep away its dust,” she remarked.

Looking ahead, the Chief Minister vowed to beautify every corner of Delhi and restore the Yamuna to its original glory. “We will develop parks and walking tracks along the Yamuna’s banks so that people can come and enjoy its beauty,” she said.

Gupta concluded by emphasising that the responsibility of a clean city lies not just with the government but with every citizen. “No government can keep a city clean without the participation of its citizens,” she said.