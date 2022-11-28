CM reiterates commitment to see Punjab emerge as hub of medical edu

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday reiterated the firm commitment of his government to emerge the state as a hub of Medical Education across the globe.



The Chief Minister, who was here to inspect the site of the upcoming medical college in the district, said that this medical college will be named after Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. He said that the location of this college and all the designs have already been finalized adding that work on this ambitious project will start soon. Bhagwant Mann said that the medical college will come up over an area of 20 acres and the total cost of the project will be Rs 428.69 crore.

The Chief Minister envisioned that the new medical college will give a major boost to treatment and diagnostic facilities. He said that since a large number of students from other states will also come to this college, a state-of-the-art hostel facility along with a 300-bed ultra-modern Civil Hospital having 10-12 floors will also be constructed along with the college.

The Chief Minister further said that in a major push for medical education in Punjab, the state government has decided to construct 16 new Medical colleges in the coming five years that will enhance the total tally of medical colleges in the state to 25 thereby ensuring that every district of the state touches a medical college.

The Chief Minister envisioned that the students aspiring to pursue medical education will no longer have to go to countries like Ukraine as they will be provided quality medical education in these medical colleges.

The Chief Minister further said that with the active support and cooperation of the people, the state government has taken several pro-people initiatives. He said that the government is providing 600 units of free electricity to the people in every cycle adding that for the first time in the state 86 percent of the households have received zero electricity bills. Bhagwant Mann asserted that more than 95 percent of households will benefit from free electricity in the coming months.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government is fully committed to preserving the hard-earned peace in Punjab. He said that strenuous efforts are already being made to discourage the gun culture in the state. Bhagwant Mann said that the officers have been directed that no one should be spared who is involved in hate speeches aimed at disrupting the peace and tranquility in the state.

The Chief Minister further said Aam Aadmi clinics opened by the state government are getting overwhelming responses from people. He said that these clinics are acting as a catalyst to impart quality health services to people adding that more such clinics will be opened in the coming days. Bhagwant Mann said that it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that even the Government of India (GoI) had lauded the role of these clinics in providing effective healthcare services to people.

The Chief Minister said that ever since assuming the charge of office the state government has handed over 20557 letters of government jobs to eligible youth. He said that more jobs are in the pipeline and staff scarcity in all the government departments will be overcome soon. Bhagwant Mann categorically said that merit has been the sole criterion of government recruitment in the state.

Later, the Chief Minister also inspected the site of the Medical College at Hoshiarpur to be named after legendary martyr Shaheed Udham Singh. He said that this Medical College will come up over an area of around 23 acres of land and the total cost of the project will be Rs 418.3 crore.