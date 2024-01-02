CM postpones scheduled events owing to her surgery

Kolkata: Owing to the recent surgery performed on her shoulder, several scheduled programmes of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, including public meetings, have been postponed after the doctors advised her to complete rest.



The doctors have urged her not to indulge in any strenuous work.

Last Friday, she underwent surgery on her right shoulder. Although Banerjee wants to go ahead with her planned schedule, it was learnt that she has been advised against doing so till her health is restored. She had planned protests against the BJP. Also, several distribution programmes were scheduled in January and February before the Lok Sabha polls.

However, she may visit North Bengal in the latter half of January and will focus on strengthening party organisations.

In December last year, she visited Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Dooars and took part in several government programmes. She is also expected to visit Bankura, Purulia after completing her North Bengal trip this month.

The ruling party in Bengal has already given clear instructions to the district leaders to take up various programmes in order to further boost the organization. The programmes will have to be designed in a manner so that the people from all the sections can take part in these. Banerjee was scheduled to visit Gangasagar Mela from January 3 to 4. The trip was postponed to January 8.