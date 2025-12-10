CM pitches Punjab as ‘future-ready investment destination’

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday held a meeting with representatives of Korean companies, highlighting Punjab’s transformation into a stable, transparent, and future-ready investment destination to attract foreign investment.

Addressing business leaders on the concluding day of his South Korea visit, the Chief Minister said Punjab’s robust industrial ecosystem, reliable and cost-competitive power, peaceful labour relations, a talented, resilient and hardworking workforce, along with seamless connectivity to major markets, make it a most preferable investment destination.

Mann reiterated that Punjab’s governance model places the investor at the Centre, ensuring predictability, efficiency, and full support throughout the business lifecycle. He emphasised Punjab’s vision to build technology-driven, innovation-led, and mutually beneficial partnerships across priority sectors.

He reinforced the commitment of the Punjab government to welcome South Korean companies, promoting innovation-led industrial development, and building long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships. Mann said there is a huge scope for collaboration in varied sectors like manufacturing, technology, food processing, and research.

Sharing his vision, he said the state government is committed to building a future of shared prosperity through strong economic and cultural ties. Punjab is a land known for courage, resilience, hard work, creativity, entrepreneurship, and a strong sense of community, he said, adding that the state has always played a major role in India’s development, especially in making the country self-reliant in food production.

Mann said that today, Punjab is moving forward with a renewed vision to become a leading centre for modern industry, technology, and global collaboration.