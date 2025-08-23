CM pitches Haryana as ‘startup hub’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said entrepreneurs are playing the most crucial role in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat, as he projected Haryana as one of the “most business-friendly states” in the country.

Speaking at the Global Leadership Summit-2025 in Chandigarh, attended by leading industrialists and young entrepreneurs, Saini said it was “a matter of pride to see such a large gathering of talented entrepreneurs.” He congratulated T.I.E. Global for organising the event and “promoting the spirit of entrepreneurship.”

Highlighting reforms undertaken to boost Ease of Doing Business, the Chief Minister said Haryana had reduced over 1,100 compliances and launched a single-window system offering 230 online services. “Haryana has created a favourable environment for startups and entrepreneurship. We want to become a startup hub and create more opportunities for investors,” he said, urging entrepreneurs to invest in the state and “become partners in the campaign of Viksit Bharat – Viksit Haryana.”

Former minister Aseem Goel also addressed the gathering, saying Haryana was “fully prepared to take the state forward” and assured investors of a supportive business environment.

Industry and Commerce Commissioner and Secretary Amit Kumar Agrawal underlined the state’s achievements, noting Haryana contributes 3.6% to India’s GDP and 7.1% to GST collections despite its small size.

The summit, which saw participation from industry leaders across states, focused on building collaborations and driving investment opportunities in the region.