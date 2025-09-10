CM orders bus service connecting religious sites of Panchkula

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday directed that, to promote pilgrimage, a plan be prepared for starting a bus service connecting prominent religious sites such as Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple, Chandi Mata Temple, Kali Mata Temple, Morni, Bada Trilokpur and Nada Sahib Gurudwara.

This initiative will provide devotees with the opportunity to conveniently visit various sacred places in Panchkula, he said, while chairing the 22nd meeting of the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board here. Urban Local Bodies minister, Vipul Goel, Kalka MLA, Shakti Rani Sharma, along with other members of the Board were also present, an official statement said.

While reviewing the construction of the lotus-shaped building at Kali Mata Temple, Kalka, he said that the work should be completed within the stipulated time.