CM Omar rallies behind Rahul Gandhi, questions critics of INDIA Bloc leadership

Gulmarg: Amid talk of leadership change in the INDIA Bloc, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday rallied behind Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that he has been doing his job as the Leader of the Opposition and taking the government as well as the BJP to task.



Replying to a question about suggestions that a section of the INDIA Bloc is projecting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to lead the Opposition

alliance, Abdullah made it clear that no such meeting has taken place so far to discuss the leadership.

“So, I don’t know where this is being projected,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the Khelo India winter games here.

Abdullah’s National Conference is part of the Opposition alliance.